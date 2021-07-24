STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar to host 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Reportedly, Karan Johar will host a few episodes of Bigg Boss on Voot, and then 'Dabangg' star Salman Khan will return to host the televised version of the new season.

Published: 24th July 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in as the host of Bigg Boss OTT.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in as the host of Bigg Boss OTT. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host the digital episodes of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' on Voot.

For the unversed, earlier this month, the makers of the popular reality TV show announced that 'Bigg Boss 15' will be launched on OTT ahead of its television premiere.

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for over a decade now, unveiled a new promo of 'Bigg Boss OTT' a few days ago.

Karan has not replaced Salman. Reportedly, he will host a few episodes on Voot, and then 'Dabangg' star will return to host the televised version of the new season.

Expressing his happiness on hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT', he said, "My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn't miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top."

He added, "It's my mother's dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it."

'Bigg Boss OTT' will premiere on August 8. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss Karan Johar Bigg Boss Voot Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp