Singer Guru Randhawa to make his acting debut

Guru's debut to be a musical drama whose story revolves around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from depths of anonymity to fortune and status.

Published: 26th July 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa (Photo | Guru Randhawa Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After wooing the audience with his singing skills, Guru Randhawa is now all set to make his acting debut.

According to a statement, Guru's first film will be a musical drama and it will be presented by Endemol Shine India.

Excited about donning a new hat, the 29-year-old artist said, "I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent."

The story of the movie will revolve around the tumultuous journey of a young musician from depths of anonymity to fortune and status.

Guru is best known for singing songs such as 'Suit Suit', 'Patola', 'Lahore' and 'Naach Meri Rani'.

