Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Murad Khetani's Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Thadam'

Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller will see Aditya in a double role for the very first time, portraying two completely different avatars.

Published: 29th July 2021 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur | ( Photo | Aditya Roy Kapur Twitter )

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of Bhushan Kumar and Arun Vijay's super hit Tamil film 'Thadam'. This new adaptation is being produced by Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Announcing the film on T-Series' official Twitter handle, the makers wrote, "We're excited to announce our next, a thriller, starring @adityaroykapur in a double role for the first time. Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by Vardhan Ketkar."

Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller will see Aditya in a double role for the very first time, portraying two completely different avatars. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film is tentatively planned to go on floors in September this year.

Talking about this challenging role, Aditya said, "I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon."

Talking about his latest association with Murad Khetani and working again with Aditya Roy Kapur, producer Bhushan Kumar shared, "When Murad Bhai shared the idea of the Hindi remake of Thadam I was excited as it had received a lot of acclaim down south. Working with like-minded people is always fun, that is why I like collaborating with Murad Bhai. The last film we did with Aditya was an action film and everyone loved him in that role. We all mutually agreed he will fit the characters in this as well."

Since the release of Thadam in 2019, producer Murad Khetani was keen to make the film for the Hindi audience. Talking about the film he shared, "When I watched Thadam I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the masses. Soon after I reached out to the Tamil makers and acquired the rights of making this film in Hindi. When I shared the story with Bhushanji, he came on board immediately."

Speaking about the film's lead star, he further added, "Aditya has been doing great work and his image as an action hero is being highly appreciated. Since our movie needed a strong personality like his, we reached out to him and he instantly agreed to come on board. We are also looking forward to working with Vardhan Ketkar who is making his directorial debut with Thadam."

Apart from the Hindi remake of 'Thadam', the producer duo, Kumar and Khetani, has announced multiple big projects, including the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Sandeep Vanga's next directorial venture 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. 

