Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam, Badshah, Kailash Kher to feature in music show 'Unwind with MTV'

Rochak Kohli, Benny Dayal, Papon, Darshan Raval, Armaan Malik, Monali Thakur, Arjun Kanungo, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo are also a part of the musical gala.

Published: 29th July 2021 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 03:28 PM

Singer Lucky Ali. (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Renowned singers from the Indian music industry, including Lucky Ali, Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher, are all set to make their fans swoon with their performances in the upcoming show 'Unwind with MTV'.

"From creating a harmonious melody to crafting heartfelt lyrics, I thoroughly enjoy immersing myself in the creative process of composing music. I always bring my zeal for innovation to my musical endeavors and I'm looking forward to revamping my biggest hits with a refreshing new avatar. Unwinding and unplugging is integral to our wellbeing in today's world, I hope these soulful renditions bring our viewers some much needed peace of mind and relaxation," Kailash Kher said while expressing his excitement to perform in the show.

Rochak Kohli, Benny Dayal, Papon, Badshah, Darshan Raval, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Asees Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur, Monali Thakur, Arjun Kanungo, Sneha Khanwalkar, Aastha Gill, Reet Talwar, Lijo and King are also a part of the musical gala.

Benny Dayal can't wait to experience the vibes of set after a long time.

"As an artist, I'm always seeking an opportunity to push my boundaries and deepen my unquenchable thirst for music. It's an invigorating experience to finally experience the buzzing excitement of a set, with a crew of likeminded music lovers working together towards a mutual goal of achieving excellence. Audiences have been long overdue for a much-needed chance to unwind from the hustle and bustle of life and I'm really looking forward for them to witness this magic unravelling on the screen," he said.

'Unacademy Unwind with MTV is all set to go on-air in August.

