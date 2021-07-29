Netflix announces Vasan Bala’s upcoming thriller 'Monica, O My Darling'

By Express News Service

Netflix India has announced its upcoming thriller, Monica, O My Darling. To be directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi and Sikandar Kher.

Actors Sukant Goel (Ghost Stories, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) Akansha Ranjan Kapoor (Ray), Zayn Marie Khan (Feels Like Ishq) and Bagavathi Perumal (Super Deluxe) are also part of the cast.

In Monica, O My Darling, “a young man desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.”

The film is written by Yogesh Chandekar. Director Vasan Bala shared, “Making a noir film was always on my wishlist and making it for Netflix with Matchbox Shots makes it an absolutely riveting combination. A noir universe comes with its set stock of characters and conflicts that seamlessly retro-fit themselves in any time and scenario.”