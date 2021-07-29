'Toofaan' streamed in over 3,900 towns and cities in first 7 days, says Amazon Prime Video

By PTI

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar-starrer "Toofaan" was watched by more customers on Amazon Prime Video than any other Hindi Film in its opening week with viewers tuning in from over 3,900 towns and cities in the first seven days of its release, the streamer said on Thursday.

In a press release, the streamer said that it recorded its best ever viewership in the month leading-up to Prime Day (July 26 to 27).

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed movie, which also featured Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, had debuted on streaming service's platform on July 16.

The boxing drama was also viewed in over 160 countries and territories across the globe, the streamer added.

Amazon further revealed that its other language films -- "Narappa" (Telugu), "Sarpatta Parambarai" (Tamil) and "Malik" (Malayalam) -- were watched by its subscribers in over 3,200 towns and cities in India as well as in over 150 countries and territories globally.

The service, which rarely comes up streaming data, said the numbers indicate towards the "growing viewership and popularity of local language films not just in India but also around the world".

"Narappa", featuring Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani, was released on July 20, while Pa Ranjith's period sports movie "Sarpatta Parambarai", starring Arya in the lead, debuted on Amazon on July 22.

Fahadh Faasil-starrer "Malik", a political thriller, premiered on the streamer's platform on July 15.

Amazon also announced that the sophomore season of comedy-drama show "Hostel Daze", which came out on July 23, was viewed in over 3,600 towns and cities in India.

Subscribers from over 100 countries and territories around the world had also streamed the show.

The show, directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, features Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta.