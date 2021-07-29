STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yami Gautam wraps up shoot of 'A Thursday'

'A Thursday' revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. 

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is playing the role of Naina Jaiswal in 'A Thursday'.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is playing the role of Naina Jaiswal in 'A Thursday'. ( Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam has finished shooting for her thriller movie 'A Thursday'.

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Yami took to her Instagram account to bid adieu to the team of her upcoming project.

"It's never a me... it's always a WE, with the best of teams. Bidding adieu to the most beautiful team and taking some fond memories with me from the sets of #AThursday," she wrote.

Along with the short heartfelt note, Yami posted a clip featuring her behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of 'A Thursday'.

For the unversed, 'A Thursday' revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Behzad Khambata's directorial film. Most probably, 'A Thursday', which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release.

Apart from 'A Thursday', Yami will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'. 

