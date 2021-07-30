STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drashti Dhami opens up about her look of warrior princess in 'The Empire'

Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series, which traces the origins of a dynasty, promises a magnificent visual spectacle

Published: 30th July 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Drashti Dhami | facebook Photo

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Drashti Dhami is all set to entertain the audience with her role of a warrior princess in the upcoming series 'The Empire', and on Friday, the makers unveiled the first look of her character.

In the first look poster, Drashti can be seen wearing a red royal ethnic suit teamed up with heavy silver jewellery.

Talking more about her look in her digital debut, Drashti, who is best known for her TV shows 'Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Madhubala', said: "I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more."

Created in conjunction with National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the series, which traces the origins of a dynasty, promises a magnificent visual spectacle mounted on a grand scale.

Kunal Kapoor is also a part of 'The Empire', which is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

