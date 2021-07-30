STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I had put in a lot of hardwork for my role in 'Mimi' says Kriti Sanon

In upcoming months, Kriti will be seen in several films, including 'Bhediya', 'Bachchan Pandey' and Hum Do Humaare Do'. 

Published: 30th July 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

In some scenes, Laxman and co-writer Rohan Shankar, hit it out of the park.

In some scenes, Laxman and co-writer Rohan Shankar, hit it out of the park. (Mimi poster)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is extremely happy to see people giving a positive response to her recently released film 'Mimi'.

"I honestly have no words to express what I am feeling right now. 'Mimi' literally was a piece of my heart and the way everyone has accepted it and showered it with love is just really really overwhelming," Kriti said.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Mimi' is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). In the movie, Kriti essays the role of a young surrogate mother. For her role, she even had to put on 15 kilos.

Sharing her experience working on the project, Kriti added: "Right from the time I heard the script, I believed that this one is going to be special and I'm glad that I could do justice to the role."

"I had put in a lot of work for it and I am really glad that people are seeing that, as an actor this kind of appreciation is what drives me to push my limits and give it my all to a role. I am so happy to say that this delivery has been successful," she further said.

In upcoming months, Kriti will be seen in several films, including 'Bhediya', 'Bachchan Pandey' and Hum Do Humaare Do'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mimi Kriti Sanon
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp