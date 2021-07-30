STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mandira Bedi performs pooja in memory of her late husband Raj Kaushal

A few days ago, Mandira even posted a note thanking everyone, especially her family, who stood by her in such hard times.

Published: 30th July 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kaushal with his wife Mandira Bedi

Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kaushal with his wife Mandira Bedi (Photo | Raj Kaushal Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As today marks the one-month death anniversary of director Raj Kaushal, his wife and actor Mandira Bedi organised a pooja for him at their residence.

Taking to Instagram Story, Mandira posted a picture, wherein we can see her sitting in the front of havan kund along with her children Vir and Tara.

"30th day," she captioned the post with a folded hand emoji.

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

A few days ago, Mandira even posted a note thanking everyone, especially her family, who stood by her in such hard times.

"Only love. Grateful for my family and all the love, support and kindness," she had written.

Recently, Mandira also celebrated the fifth birthday of her daughter Tara, who was adopted by her and her late husband in July last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandira Bedi Raj Kaushal death
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp