STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ronnie Screwvala to produce thriller series 'Panthers'

'Panther', the 45 minutes-episodic thriller show, will give an insight into the plan to hijack a plane in which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the pilot.

Published: 30th July 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ronnie Screwvala said 'Panthers' will offer the audience a right balance of realism and entertainment.

Ronnie Screwvala said 'Panthers' will offer the audience a right balance of realism and entertainment. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Ronnie Screwvala on Friday, July 30, 2021, announced that he will be producing espionage thriller series "Panthers" along with Premnath Rajagopalan of Blue Monkey Films.

Set in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the series will be directed and showrun by Rensil D'Silva.

According to the makers, the 45 minutes-episodic thriller focuses on the exploits of RAW heroes of the bygone era as they "follow clues, nab their targets, gather information and link together the pieces of the puzzle".

The show will also give an insight into the plan to hijack a plane in which former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the pilot, the press release said.

Screwvala said 'Panthers' will offer the audience a right balance of realism and entertainment.

"Panthers is the story of India's burgeoning spy agency against a politically volatile setting. It is as eye opening as it is gripping and boasts of the right balance of realism and entertainment, making it the perfect project for us at RSVP to get behind. Rensil is the right man at the helm of this one," he said in a statement.

Calling the series a tribute to RAW, D'Silva said the show will be an interesting watch for those who want to know about the agency's covert operations.

"The nation is embracing true stories like never before.

All the covert operations mentioned in Panthers have taken place in real life.

This series is a tribute to the daring feats of the RAW agency before it ascended to legendary status," he added.

Rajagopalan, whose Blue Monkey Films has previously collaborated with RSVP on two films-- "A Thursday" and "Dhyanchand", said he is excited to work with Screwvala for the third time.

"We at Blue Monkey Films are excited to further our association with Ronnie and RSVP as they have long been associated with clutter breaking and riveting content." 

'Panthers' will go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ronnie Screwvala Blue Monkey Films Premnath Rajagopalan Panthers series Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi RAW RSVP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp