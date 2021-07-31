STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Makers reveal Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from Kiccha Sudeep-starrer 'Vikrant Rona'

In the poster, Jacqueline could be seen standing on a table along with Sudeepa, ready to extinguish a candle with a pot of wine in her hand.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Makers of the 3D fantasy action-adventure Kannada film, 'Vikrant Rona', on Saturday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Jacqueline Fernandez as Gadang Rakkamma. The film stars Kiccha Sudeep in the lead role.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look image from her Kannada debut film. Introducing fans to her character, in the caption, she wrote, "'What Rakkamma doesn't know, doesn't exist' Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma."

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, reports suggest Jacqueline will feature in an extended cameo appearance in the film, while Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok will star in the lead roles.

The movie is reportedly produced by Shalini Manjunath and Jack Manjunath and co-produced by Alankar Pandian under the banners of Shalini Arts, and Invenio Films India.

Meanwhile, on the Bollywood front, Jacqueline has her kitty full with some interesting projects like, 'Cirkus', 'Bhoot Police', 'Kick 2', 'Ram Setu', 'Attack' and 'Bachchan Pandey'.

