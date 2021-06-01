STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishta' clocks 12 years, fans get nostalgic

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolved around Manav (Sushant) and Archana (Ankita), a married couple. The two became a household favourite with their stint on the Hindi drama.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with former girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's debut television show 'Pavitra Rishta' completed 12 years on Tuesday.

Recalling shooting for the project, actor Ankita Lokhande, who was paired opposite Sushant in the show, took to her Instagram account and shared a clip featuring her and Sushant.

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolved around Manav (Sushant) and Archana (Ankita), a married couple. The two became a household favourite with their stint on the Hindi drama.

In fact, not only in reel life, the two fell head over heels in love with each other in real life, too, while shooting for the show. However, they parted ways after being in a relationship for nearly six years.

"12 years! Oh, yes... yes, it's 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, time flies really quickly. With more than 66 awards, Pavitra Rishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show... Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today," Ankita posted.

In the video, we can see glimpses of Sushant and Ankita from their iconic show. Ankita also thanked Ekta for giving her the opportunity to play Archana in the show.

"Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew.Thank you maa and paa for always supporting me", she concluded.

Reposting Ankita's clip, Ekta wrote, "12 years and a million memories later. Pain love and angst make this show the purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta you resurrected my career gave me life long bonds ! Thankuuuuuu."

Ankita and Ekta's posts have undoubtedly made Sushant's fans nostalgic. They flooded the post with a string of emotional messages.

"Missing Sushant. He was such a brilliant actor," a user commented. "I really miss Sushant," another one wrote.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. Early investigations by the Mumbai Police concluded that he had died by suicide. The case is still under investigation. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Pavitra Rishta Ankita Lokhande
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp