Couldn't be happier with 'Dabangg - The Animated Series': Salman Khan

Salman Khan's iconic character Chulbul Pandey has returned in a new avatar with Dabangg — The Animated Series (on Disney+ Hotstar VIP).

An adaptation of the blockbuster Bollywood franchise, the action-comedy series chronicles the day-to-day life of Police Officer Chulbul Pandey, who stands in the face of evil to keep the city safe. He is joined by his younger brother Makkhi, who, new to the police force, attempts to emulate his older brother in every sticky situation.

The first eight episodes of Season One are now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. New episodes are set to be released regularly. The series is produced by animation studio Cosmos-Maya in collaboration with Arbaaz Khan Productions.

Speaking about Chulbul Pandey's return in an animated avatar, Khan said, "Chulbul Pandey is a very special character for me because of the love that audiences have showered on him, and the movie, for over 10 years. I couldn't be happier that Chulbul, Makkhi and Rajjo are returning in animated avatars to entertain the children of our country."

He added, "I cannot wait to binge-watch all episodes of Dabangg - The Animated Series with my nieces and nephews while at home. Animation has opened up yet another dimension for this character and I’m thrilled Cosmos-Maya did that. I hope that all children, along with their families, take time out and enjoy watching the animated version together."

Talking about the film, its producer Arbaaz Khan said, "Dabangg, for me, goes beyond just a film or a franchise; and to see it coming to life in an all new format is overwhelming and we were on board with the idea, the moment we met Team Cosmos-Maya. They have revolutionized Indian animation & I couldn't have asked for a better animation studio partner for our Dabangg. The thought behind creating Chulbul Pandey was to make him a household favorite, and the biggest and most humbling compliment comes from all the love that this character has received from children."

Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, "Dabangg is an exceptional addition to the library of kids content on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which offers parents the crucial control of managing what their children are watching, through the kids-safe mode. Audiences of all ages love Salman Khan, and we're delighted to be bringing his iconic character and movie in a form that can be enjoyed by kids and their families."