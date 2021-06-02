STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Couldn't be happier with 'Dabangg - The Animated Series': Salman Khan

The first 8 episodes of the animated series' first season are now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan is excited for 'Dabangg - The Animated Series'

Salman Khan is excited for 'Dabangg - The Animated Series'

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Salman Khan's iconic character Chulbul Pandey has returned in a new avatar with Dabangg — The Animated Series (on Disney+ Hotstar VIP).

An adaptation of the blockbuster Bollywood franchise, the action-comedy series chronicles the day-to-day life of Police Officer Chulbul Pandey, who stands in the face of evil to keep the city safe. He is joined by his younger brother Makkhi, who, new to the police force, attempts to emulate his older brother in every sticky situation.

The first eight episodes of Season One are now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. New episodes are set to be released regularly.  The series is produced by animation studio Cosmos-Maya in collaboration with Arbaaz Khan Productions. 

Speaking about Chulbul Pandey's return in an animated avatar, Khan said, "Chulbul Pandey is a very special character for me because of the love that audiences have showered on him, and the movie, for over 10 years. I couldn't be happier that Chulbul, Makkhi and Rajjo are returning in animated avatars to entertain the children of our country."

He added, "I cannot wait to binge-watch all episodes of Dabangg - The Animated Series with my nieces and nephews while at home. Animation has opened up yet another dimension for this character and I’m thrilled Cosmos-Maya did that. I hope that all children, along with their families, take time out and enjoy watching the animated version together."

Talking about the film, its producer Arbaaz Khan said, "Dabangg, for me, goes beyond just a film or a franchise; and to see it coming to life in an all new format is overwhelming and we were on board with the idea, the moment we met Team Cosmos-Maya. They have revolutionized Indian animation & I couldn't have asked for a better animation studio partner for our Dabangg. The thought behind creating Chulbul Pandey was to make him a household favorite, and the biggest and most humbling compliment comes from all the love that this character has received from children."

Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, "Dabangg is an exceptional addition to the library of kids content on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, which offers parents the crucial control of managing what their children are watching, through the kids-safe mode. Audiences of all ages love Salman Khan, and we're delighted to be bringing his iconic character and movie in a form that can be enjoyed by kids and their families."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chulbul Pandey Dabangg The Animated Series Salman Khan
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp