Neetu Kapoor remembers 'showman' Raj Kapoor on 33rd death anniversary

Raj Kapoor's daughter-in-law and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor posted an emotional video of the former talking about his passion for acting.

Published: 02nd June 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor.

Legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor. (Photo | Rishi Kapoor Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: As June 2, 2021, marks the 33rd death anniversary of the legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor, his fans and family members took time out to pay homage to him.

"Miss you," she captioned the Instagram video clip.

Not only Neetu Kapoor, but her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also uploaded a special Instagram story in memory of Raj Kapoor. She posted a picture of the late star posing along with his granddaughters -- Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima.

Raj Kapoor, popularly known as 'first superstar' and 'showman', was also remembered by his fans on his death anniversary.

"The Showman ! The Legend ... Raj Kapoor ji ! No one can make a movie like him. A true maestro of both classes and masses," a user tweeted.

"Today is the death anniversary of Raj kapoor sir. He is widely considered as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. Miss him," another user wrote on Twitter.

Raj Kapoor's first on-screen appearance was at the age of nine. He had featured in the 1935 film 'Inquilab'. His major break in the industry in a lead role was in the film 'Neel Kamal' (1947) opposite Madhubala. In 1948, he established his own studio -- RK Films.

Speaking of the evergreen actor's personal life, he got married to Krishna Kapoor in 1946. They had five children -- Randhir, Ritu, Rishi, Rima and Rajiv Kapoor. Rishi, Ritu and Rajiv are no more.

