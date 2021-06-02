RSVP Movies drop new look of Sobhita Dhulipala from Sitara

By Express News Service

On Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday, RSVP Movies has shared a still of the actor from their upcoming film Sitara. Directed by Vandana Kataria, Sitara revolves around a fiercely independent interior designer and an aspiring chef. The film follows the couple as they work out issues in their relationship. Sobhita stars alongside Rajeev Siddhartha in the film.

Vandana Kataria started out as a production designer. She worked with Dibakar Banerjee on Oye Lucky Lucky Oye and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. She was an associate director on Gully Boy and made her directorial debut with Noblemen (2018).

Sitara was wrapped in December last year. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release. Sobhita is also a part of Major, led by Adivi Sesh. The biographical drama has been postponed due to the pandemic.