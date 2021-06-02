WATCH | Vidya Balan battles sexist stereotypes in powerful 'Sherni' trailer

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Two days after sharing an intriguing teaser of Vidya Balan's upcoming film 'Sherni', the makers have dropped the power-packed trailer of the highly-anticipated movie.

By unveiling the first trailer of 'Sherni', Amazon Prime Video has indeed piqued the curiosity of all the Vidya Balan fans who were waiting to watch her powerful performance after almost a year.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer sees the 42-year-old actor in the lead, as an upright Forest officer Vidya, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department.

The exciting trailer showcases Vidya's incredible journey, set in a world full of quirky yet relatable characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict.

The trailer also shows that the film will have an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

Speaking about working on this unconventional entertainer, the director of the movie- Amit Masurkar shared, "Sherni is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment."

"Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me. I hope that releasing Sherni on Amazon Prime Video will help this story reach a wide and diverse audience both in India and across the world," he added.

On the other hand, Vidya also shared her excitement on the trailer launch, and said, "Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also, the character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions."

"The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways," she concluded.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of 'Newton' fame, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. With Vidya in the lead, 'Sherni' is a fictional story that takes us on the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film will exclusively release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, across the globe in 240 plus countries. (ANI)