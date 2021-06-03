STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Police takes dig at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani over violation of COVID norms

For the unversed, Tiger and Disha were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Known for imparting awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic through quirky posts on social media, the Mumbai Police has once again urged citizens to remain indoors by taking a dig at actors and rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

For the unversed, Tiger and Disha were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. According to the police, the two were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

A day later, the Mumbai Police on Thursday, used the names of the actors' films to take a dig at them via a tweet.

"In the ongoing 'War' against the virus, going 'Malang' on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra Police Station. We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary 'Heropanti' which can compromise on safety against #COVID19," the tweet read.

Here 'War' and 'Heropanti' are being referred to as Tiger's movies while 'Malang' is Disha's film. However, Tiger and Disha were not directly named.

"The way @MumbaiPolice tweet on Twitter regarding every matter is unique and amazing. Awareness in sarcastic way is key of @MumbaiPolice," a user responded to the Mumbai Police's tweet on Disha and Tiger.

"Please keep an eye on them as they could turn out to be a Baghi," another user quipped.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship, although they maintain that they are just good friends. The duo starred together in the 2018 film 'Baaghi 2'. She also featured in a special song, 'Do You Love Me', in Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till 15 June but also stated that relaxations will be granted depending on the COVID-19 positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds and other supplies.

In Mumbai, some restrictions were relaxed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the city recorded a decline in COVID-19 cases. The civic body has so far allowed non-essential shops to operate between 7 am to 2 pm on alternate days from Monday to Friday for the next 15 days. 

