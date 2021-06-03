STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome baby boy

Taking to his Instagram account, Nihaar shared a silhouette picture of him kissing Neeti on the forehead along with a heartwarming caption.

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor-husband Nihaar Pandya welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday. Nihaar announced the arrival of the newborn in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The actor also shared that both Neeti and their son are safe and healthy. Taking to his Instagram account, Nihaar shared a silhouette picture of him kissing Neeti on the forehead along with a heartwarming caption.

"My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our Newborn are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'," he wrote.

He added, "With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed."

Neeti's sister and choreographer Shakti Mohan was one of the first ones to drop a congratulatory message.

"Soooooo sooooo sooooooo happy. Congratulations to the newly born Mummy papa and to the entire family. I have never felt like this before. I am a maasiiiiiiiiiiiiii yayyyyyy we are ready to spoil you Lil one Be ready to party with maasis," she wrote.

Actor Gauhar Khan also commented on the post, writing, "Super congratulations! Nihaar n Neeti. God bless the newborn. U guys will make great parents."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who also welcomed her first child recently, commented, "More than thrilled!!! Soooooo happy for you and Neeti. Hunar ka bhai aa gaya Lots of love and blessings to the little Angel." She added, "I just can't express my feelings!!!! Masi is so happy Congratulations to the parents and both the families! Can't wait to hold the little one in my arms."

Nihaar and Neeti had announced the pregnancy news on their second wedding anniversary this February.

"Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it! @neetimohan18," Nihaar wrote on Instagram.

Nihaar and Neeti tied the knot on February 15, 2019.

