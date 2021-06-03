Television star Asha Negi to star in Voot series 'Khwabon Ke Parindey'

By Express News Service

Television star Asha Negi will headline the new Voot original series Khwabon Ke Parindey. The series follows three friends who turn a road trip from Melbourne to Perth into an opportunity to heal wounds, fall in love and combat their worst fears.

Asha, who plays the lead role of Bindiya, shares, "Khwabon Ke Parindey is about how sometimes all you need are close friends to help you rediscover yourself. Bindiya, my character on the show, is this complete wild child, who believes in embracing life every single day."

Khwabon Ke Parindey was filmed over a 60-day schedule in Australia. The series also stars Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe, Tushar Sharma. It’s directed by Tapasvi Mehta. Khwabon Ke Parindey will stream from June 14, 2021 on Voot.