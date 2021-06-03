STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivek Oberoi steps up to boost COVID relief efforts, contributes to fundraiser

His latest initiative 'I Am Oxygen Man', has been the talk of the town, and people from all over have been contributing to the fundraiser to help people suffering from COVID-19.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:16 PM

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (File | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has recently contributed to a fundraiser to help people who are suffering from the novel coronavirus.

His latest initiative 'I Am Oxygen Man', along with Dr Vivek Bindra, has been the talk of the town, and people from all over have been contributing to the fundraiser to help people suffering from COVID-19. But not many would know that Vivek himself has gone ahead and donated Rs 25 lakhs to the cause.

During an event for I Am Oxygen Man recently, Dr Bindra revealed this fact. He opened up about how generous Oberoi has been and how, without batting an eyelid, he donated Rs 25 lakh for the fundraiser.

Vivek has been leaving no stone unturned to ensure that everyone suffering from COVID-19 in this second wave gets the proper medical attention. The initiative of I Am Oxygen Man has been set up and is operating, and maintaining a 200-bed free COVID hospital in Delhi, which has already saved more than 1000 lives.

Along with Dr Bindra, the 'Yuva' actor is trying to ensure that India is fully equipped medically for the third wave of the deadly virus.

Besides the I Am Oxygen Man initiative, Oberoi has sponsored hundreds of free heart surgeries for poor children. He has saved more than 2.5 lakh, underprivileged kids, from cancer.

He has also saved over 2200 little girls from child prostitution, of whom over 50 are studying abroad today on scholarships. He started with philanthropy really early and donated the entire money earned from his first salary for the movie 'Company' towards the heart surgery of an underprivileged young girl.

Oberoi has also been working with Cancer Patients Aid Association to feed 3000 underprivileged children who are fighting cancer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari.

