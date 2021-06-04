STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar get married in intimate ceremony

Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who worked together on 2019 blockbuster movie "Uri: The Surgical Strikes", shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.

Actress Yami Gautam married director Aditya Dhar in an 'intimate wedding ceremony'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Thursday announced that they got married in an "intimate wedding ceremony".

Gautam, 32, and Dhar, 38, who worked together on 2019 blockbuster movie "Uri: The Surgical Strikes", shared the news in a statement posted on their social media handles.

Quoting Persian poet Rumi's line 'In your light, I learn to love', the couple also shared their photo from the wedding ceremony.

"With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today.

Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family," they said.

"As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya," they added.

On the work front, Gautam, who was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh and was brought up in Chandigarh, will next be seen in "Dasvi", co-starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Dhar, who hails from Delhi, is currently working on "The Immortal Ashwatthama", which marks his reunion with "Uri" star Vicky Kaushal.

