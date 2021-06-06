STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Sonu Sood appeals to the privileged to help the needy during COVID pandemic

His post comes after learning about the case of a 19-year-old girl who lost her brother and father due to Covid.

Published: 06th June 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took a sly dig, without naming anyone, writing, 'If you call the wrong right, how will you get sleep?'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor and social worker Sonu Sood is among the celebrities who have appealed to privileged people to help the needy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's high time the privileged ones come forward and support such needy families. They need us. Please find them because they might not be able to find you," Sonu Sood tweeted.

His post comes after learning about the case of a 19-year-old girl who lost her brother and father due to Covid.

"City: Nagpur. Day:1 Mother, Father, Brother and Sister all tested positive.Day:7 Brother dies, Mom and Dad who are critical are not informed. Day: 9 Father dies without knowing the son passed away two days ago. Day: 10 Mother is very critical. Only survivor is this 19 yr old girl," Sonu Sood tweeted on Saturday night.

And now on Sunday, Sonu Sood informed that the girl has lost her mother too.

"I woke up with the news that her mom also passed away just now. Now this little girl is all alone. Please come forward and support such families. They need you.If you can't, let me know, I will. Life is so unfair," he added.

From helping migrants to reach their homes to arranging medicines and other Covid-19 relief resources for the patients, Sonu Sood is doing humanitarian work since the Covid-19 outbreak happened in the country. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonu Sood coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp