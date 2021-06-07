STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Sara Ali Khan to promote upcoming Vivo Y-Series smartphones

Published: 07th June 2021 02:35 PM

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will promote upcoming Vivo Y-Series smartphones and will be seen across the marketing campaign for the devices, the mobile phone company said Monday.

Vivo has also roped in actor Amir Khan and international cricketer Virat Kohli as brand ambassadors for different campaigns.

"Vivo on-boarded renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as its 'Chief Style Icon' for its upcoming Y-Series smartphones. As part of the association, Sara will be seen across the marketing campaign of upcoming stylish Y series smartphones, starting from Y73," Vivo said in a statement.

Vivo held the third position in the Indian smartphone market with a 17.3 per cent share in the January-March 2021 quarter, according to market research firm IDC.

The smartphone company said the association with Sara Ali Khan will focus on showcasing the style and design of Y-Series smartphones while offering the latest technology to consumers.

"Sara Ali Khan would also be doing a special unboxing on June 10, unveiling the stylish Y73," the statement said.

Vivo India Director-Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said working with Sara Ali Khan in the past has brought the desired style statement for Vivo's design-centric series.

"At Vivo, our focus is always to meet the evolving consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers' lives. Associating with a style icon will help deliver the key focused message for the upcoming Y-Series smartphones," Marya said.

