STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I am a big fan of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, says Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on accolades, controversies and shooting in Chennai for 'The Family Man' season 2.

Published: 09th June 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

There is a sublime comedy masterclass five episodes into The Family Man season 2. It takes place inside a Chennai police station, where superspy Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) is locked up with his partner JK (Sharib Hashmi). It’s a serious misunderstanding they are being held for murder but the scene is blithely hilarious.

Working with co-star Devadarshini Chetan, who plays the interrogating officer, the actors raise a riot transiting superbly from verbal comedy to a shot of them doing yoga in adjoining cells. The whole thing just builds and builds, in a way we rarely get to witness these days.

Manoj is privy to the comic aspects of his character’s fame. But he also insists he’s never really trying to work the crowd.

“I go by the scene and the state of mind and try to catch Srikant in those circumstances,” he elaborates. “There is never an effort from my side to make people laugh. It’s never about playing to the gallery.”

Manoj sounds delighted. The second season, which premiered last week, has become a unanimous hit with fans and critics. It’s being touted as one of the best Indian web shows of all time. The experience reminds him of his Satya days, Manoj says.

“I feel thankful for the kind of unprecedented response we are getting. There are people who are watching the show all over again. The frenzy, the reactions…these are not things one experiences too often. I feel really lucky, blessed and grateful.”

In all likelihood, the raves will keep coming. But the show has also been a major test of faith for the makers. Its trailer touched off a heated controversy over its depiction of its subject matter.

The antagonist, Raji (Samantha Akkineni), is a former Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in exile. Many felt the series would be insensitive to Eelam Tamils and the historical oppression they have faced. There were calls for a boycott and a former request for a ban.

‘I AM A BIG FAN OF RAJINIKANTH AND KAMAL HAASAN’

Manoj is relieved the series has cleared up many of those doubts. “We have been saying that all the apprehensions and questions will be answered once they watch the show. The Family Man as a series believes in the diversity of this country. We respect each and every culture that this amazing country has. I am happy that the reception from Tamil Nadu has been quite overwhelming and I thank all of them.”

Shooting in Chennai, Manoj happily adds, was a blast. One of the first things he wanted to do was stand outside Rajinikanth’s house like a ‘true fan’.

“My only regret is that I couldn’t meet him or Kamal Haasan ji. I am a big fan of both of them – Rajinikanth for the person he is and Kamal Haasan for all the inspiration I have derived from his work.”

But he did get to meet the others: Vijay Sethupathi, Vetrimaaran, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Pushkar-Gayatri. “I had gone with a prepared list in my mind,” Manoj shares. “It was really remarkable the time I got to spend in Chennai.”

Though an episode shorter, The Family Man season 2 is a significant scale-up from its predecessor. There are two massive set pieces: a shootout at a police station in Episode 6, and the climax. Both put Manoj at the centre of all the action.

“I’ll probably have to write a book about how we shot the two sequences, and how demanding it was physically and mentally,” he says.

The one-shot gunfight, with the camera roving from inside the building to out and then back again, took hours and hours of planning. Manoj would return to his hotel room each day with sore feet and aches.

Yet, he’d be back again for the next take. “It all comes down to the fitness and lifestyle you’ve been maintaining,” he explains, suddenly sounding like a true-blue action star. “Then there are the emotions…” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Rajinikanth Rajini Manoj Bajpayee
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp