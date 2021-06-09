STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Juhi Chawla explains her intention behind filing petition against 5G technology in new video

According to the court, the plea was filed to gain publicity as Juhi circulated the link of the hearing on social media.

Published: 09th June 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

juhi_chawla

Actor Juhi Chawla (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After Juhi Chawla's petition against the rollout of 5G in India got dismissed by the Delhi High Court, the actor on Wednesday uploaded a video on social media to explain why she filed the particular plea.

"A lot of noise has been created. In fact, I could not hear myself. A very important message was lost amid such noise and that was, we are not against 5G. We are welcoming of it. We just want authorities to certify that 5G is safe. We just want the government to release research in public domain so that our fear goes away," she said in an Instagram video.

Juhi can be seen raising concern about children and pregnant women in the video.

ALSO READ | Juhi Chawla says there's misconception that her HC lawsuit is against 5G

"We want to know whether 5G is safe for children or not... we want to know that it is safe for our pregnant women, our flora and fauna, for unborn children, for people who are old, that is all we are asking," Juhi concluded.

According to the court, the plea was filed to gain publicity as Juhi circulated the link of the hearing on social media.

"It appears that the suit was filed for publicity. Plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. The Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created the disruptions," the order read.

For the unversed, a few people created disturbance by singing Juhi Chawla's songs during the hearing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juhi Chawla 5G technology Juhi Chawla 5G lawsuit
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp