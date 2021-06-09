'Sunflower' is 'high drama' with an 'insane cast': Sunil Grover

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Sunil Grover currently awaits the release of the crime comedy web series "Sunflower". He feels the show should keep viewers on the edge and also guessing over what's going to happen next.

"The genre is absolutely high drama. We all love a good psychological thriller. We love being on the edge and 'Sunflower' would keep you guessing over what's taking place next," he says.

"It should keep you hooked to the end and it's wholesome entertainment. It's about a (housing) society and a murder mystery with an insane cast," Grover adds.

He parts with a message of safety amidst the pandemic: "Let's get vaccinated and keep to the protocols. We have to keep safe and look after our near and dear ones."

"Sunflower, created by Vikas Bahl, will be out on June 11.