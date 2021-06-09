STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

With 112 as 'Chellam Sir', UP Police joins 'The Family Man' meme fest

Some Twitter users lavished praise on the UP Police for its work, while some also took jibes over various law and order issues in the state.

Published: 09th June 2021 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Known to the audiences only as 'Chellam Sir', the character of a retired top intelligence officer helps Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari in 'The Family Man' Season 2

Known to the audiences only as 'Chellam Sir', the character of a retired top intelligence officer helps Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari in 'The Family Man' Season 2

By PTI

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday joined the meme tribe of the popular web series "The Family Man" by invoking the show's famous character "Chellam Sir".

"The Family Man", streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is a multilingual action thriller that follows the exploits of a terrorism investigation agency official, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, balancing his high-risk job with family responsibilities.

The first season of the series went online in 2019 and the second started streaming on June 4 with rave reviews with fans sharing memes from the series.

Riding on the back of the show's popularity, the UP Police on Wednesday tweeted, "UP 112, A 24/7 solution for every family in crisis, an all-weather helpline, a true saviour for all seasons!"

 It shared a collage picture along with the post that has news articles about how the UP Police's emergency 112 service has helped distressed callers and prevented mishaps.

At the centre of the collage is an image of "Chellam Sir", a hugely popular character from the show's latest season, holding a cellphone.

The caption reads: "112: A dependable helpline for every family man".

The 112 is UP Police's emergency number across the state.

Known to the audiences only as "Chellam Sir", the character of a retired top intelligence officer is played by actor Udayabhanu Maheshwaran, who helps Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari whenever there is a crisis during their mission.

Reacting to the tweet, the series creator-duo Raj and DK responded: "We love your sense of humour UP Police."

"Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!" tweeted Bajpayee.

Some Twitter users lavished praise on the UP Police for its work, while some also took jibes over various law and order issues in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chellam Sir The Family Man The Family Man Season 2 UP Police UP Police helpline
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp