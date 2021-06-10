STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Climate conservation has become focal point of conversation: Bhumi Pednekar

Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar is happy that climate conservation has become a focal point of conversation.

Published: 10th June 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar is happy that climate conservation has become a focal point of conversation.

Bhumi said: "I have to thank the youth of the world for uniting on this. They have made this happen and inspired so many others to come forward and speak up -- climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world."

Bhumi is present on Giphy, a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, and her climate skewed content has crossed 1 billion views.

The climate action GIFs have been featured amongst the top World Organisations: UNICEF, Greenpeace, Future Earth and United Nations who are creating awareness on climate action.

She added: "The fact that Climate Warrior GIF's have crossed 1 billion views means the youth of the world have found them useful to raise their voice for climate justice."

Bhumi calls it a "huge moment of happiness" for her because her social media advocacy platform Climate Warrior has resonated with so many people across the globe.

She added: "It is really amazing to know how these assets have become tools in the hands of the youth to tell the world how urgently we need to save our planet and all animals who have an equal right to live on earth."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Climate conservation
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp