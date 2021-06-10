STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am so much like Meesha, says Samyuktha Hegde on 'Puncch Beat' Season 2

Actress Samyuktha Hegde, who came to limelight for her role, Aarya, in Kirik Party, is now raising the bar.

Actress Samyuktha Hegde

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Samyuktha Hegde, who came to limelight for her role, Aarya, in Kirik Party, is now raising the bar. After having made her mark down south in Tamil and Telugu, the actor is making her digital debut with Hindi webseries Puncch Beat Season 2. “Say hello to meesha you guys. The adrenaline junkie is here !!! Can’t wait for all of you to meet her. Share her to the world!!! (sic)”. This was Samyuktha’s post on social media, introducing her character.

Directed by Akshay Choubey, the webseries is a teen drama, made under Ekta Kapoor’s production house Alt Balaji. The makers are releasing the trailer on June 11.

“Meesha is into a mixed martial arts and runs her father’s gym. She’s rich but grounded. Hot, fiery, crazy, she rides superbikes. It’s an amazing role,” she says.

Never having played a character like this before, Samyuktha feels there’s scope for performance. “I used a lot of elements that I usually do in real life. There’s so much of me in the film because the character is like me,” she says.

Puncch Beat Season 2 also has a host of actors, including Priyank Sharma, Sameer Soni, Niki Walia, Singhuja Thrulapati, Kajol Tyagi, Siddharth Sharma, Khushi Joshi, Anuj Choudary, Shataf, and Nikhil. The cinematography is being handled by Jay Charola. The show will begin streaming on June 27.

