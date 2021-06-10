Neetu Kapoor reminisces choreographing Amitabh Bachchan in 'Yaarana', shares clip

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's a throwback Thursday for veteran actor Neetu Kapoor as she walked down the memory lane and shared a montage from her film 'Yaarana', which also featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The montage shows Big B and Neetu Kapoor dancing with each other. Talking about the dancing stint, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she had choreographed it.

"This montage from Yarana is very special as I choreographed it," she wrote on Instagram.

Released in 1981, the blockbuster film 'Yaarana' also starred late actor Amjad Khan and Tanuja. Apart from the storyline, the film also gained a lot of popularity owing to its hit songs such as 'Chhookar Mere Mann Ko', 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan' and 'Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana'.

Neetu Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She shot for the film after the death of her husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. It wasn't easy for her to resume work post Rishi Kapoor's demise.

"Nervous for this journey! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren't here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo," she had earlier posted.