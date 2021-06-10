STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonu Sood to set up oxygen plants in over 16 states across India

Sonu Sood has revealed that the process has already started with two places being locked in Nellore and Kurnool cities.

Published: 10th June 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Sonu Sood, who has been relentlessly trying to help people who have been affected by Covid-19, has announced that he will set up oxygen plants across the country in almost 16-18 states.

The actor has revealed that the process has already started with two places being locked in Andhra Pradhesh's Nellore and Kurnool cities. The process will be in full swing by June end and will be completed by September in all the states.

Talking to IANS over phone, Sonu said: "I have tried to cover all the states. The oxygen plants will be set up near the needy hospitals which will have almost 150-200 beds. All these hospitals will never have shortage. The patients have to sometimes travel far to reach the hospitals and in some cases, they lose their lives as well. With this, I hope, such situation will never arise."

Is this his precautionary method to tackle the predicted third wave of Covid-19?

"This will solve the problem forever. Right now there are almost 700 concentrators which we are servicing pan India, but it's a temporary arrangement. With an oxygen plant, no one will ever face a problem. Why wait for a third or fourth wave to happen? Even when the pandemic will be over, the villages and districts nearby will have oxygen supply forever," says the actor.

The actor's work has reached the masses and he often has visitors coming outside his house to meet and discuss their problems with him. He says that helping people only makes him feel more responsible.

"It doesn't make me nervous, but gives me more sense of responsibility. It's raining right now but people are still standing outside and I have requested them to go. I worry for them and there is so much pain across the country. So, the privileged people should come forward and help and do whatever best they can do," says the actor, who will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Acharya" and Bollywood flick "Prithviraj".

