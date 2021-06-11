STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Armaan Malik, Shreya Ghoshal among 30 singers at special concert on World Music Day

Those performing at the concerts include Amaal Mallik, Rochak Kohli, Tulsi Kumar, Shalmali, Sona Mohapatra, Shaan, Sachin-Jigar, Salim-Sulaiman, Arjun Kanungo, among others.

Published: 11th June 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Singers Armaan Malik (L) and Shreya Ghoshal (R) (Photos | Facebook/@armaanmalikmusic; Instagram/@shreyaghoshal)

Singers Armaan Malik (L) and Shreya Ghoshal (R) (Photos | Facebook/@armaanmalikmusic; Instagram/@shreyaghoshal)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao and Armaan Malik are among 30 musicians who will unite to celebrate World Music Day with a special concert on June 21.

Hosted by Jonita Gandhi, the Lift Up concert will see artistes sharing their love for music, performing their favourite songs, and even sharing anecdotes on how 'that one song' acted as a catalyst for healing and helped them lift up their spirits during the pandemic.

"In these times of despair, if there's one thing that has been a resilient force of calmness and joy for all of us, it is music. I believe it has elevated me, instilled a ray of hope for a happier tomorrow and made me stronger from within," Armaan said.

Others performing at the concerts include Amaal Mallik, Rochak Kohli, Tulsi Kumar, Shalmali, Sona Mohapatra, Shaan, Sachin-Jigar, Salim-Sulaiman, Arjun Kanungo, Akasa, Raftaar, Asees Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur, Vishal Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi, Shashwat Singh, Anusha Mani, Sangeet Haldipur, Sashaa Tirupati, Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev, Stebin Ben, Raghav Meattle, Avanti Nagral, L-Fresh The Lion, Kamakshi Khanna, amongst others.

Said Shaan: "As they say, music has the power to heal and bind us together, and these challenging times have been a testament to that. I feel it is imperative that we cherish its therapeutic force to do away with the gloom that surrounds us, and celebrate together on the day dedicated to spreading goodwill through music."

The 'Lift Up' concert will air on June 21, on MTV Beats, Vh1 India and MTV India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shreya Ghoshal Armaan Malik World Music Day
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp