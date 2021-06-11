STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Extremely disheartened by Delhi HC judgement: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh on 'Nyay' 

Directed by Dilip Gulati, and produced by Sarla Saraogi and Rahul Sharma, 'Nyaay: The Justice' is slated for a theatrical release.

Published: 11th June 2021

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Meetu Singh, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express that she is "extremely disheartened" by Thursday's judgment dismissing a plea seeking a bar on any film or other venture that may use the late actor's name or likeness to create a biopic or story. The plea had been filed by Sushant's father Krishna Kishore Singh.

"Extremely disheartened by the judgement.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SSRians #SushanthSinghRajput," Meetu Singh tweeted after the judgement, shortly after Delhi High Court declined to stay the release of the film "Nyay: The Justice", purportedly based on the life of the late Bollywood actor.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed an application filed by Krishna Kishore Singh, Sushant's father, against any movie and other ventures using his son's name or likeness in the form of a biopic or story.

Meanwhile, the judgement came as a relief to the makers of "Nyay: The Justice".

The film's producer Rahul Sharma said: "We believed justice would be served through the system and we are very happy with the verdict. We have always mentioned that this film is not being made to ride on the events and make money, but we wanted the truth to come out and justice be served."

Lawyer Ashok Sarogi added: "The court has also given justice to the producers of the film. The case against the film has been dismissed. There is a rumour being spread that the film is trying to defame the late actor and show their family in bad light. But I want to assure all of you that it is false and the producers have not used his name or photograph in the film. The film is made on true events that have unfolded and with the information which is available in the public domain. We are very happy with the court's ruling."

Written and directed by Dilip Gulati, and produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma, "Nyaay: The Justice" is slated for a theatrical release. A release date will be announced soon.

The film, which is a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, stars actors Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead, and also features Aman Verma, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Anant Jog, Somi Khan and Sudha Chandran in key roles.

