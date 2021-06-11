WATCH | 'Haseen Dillruba' trailer: Taapsee Pannu headlines this 'crime of passion'

By Online Desk

Picture this. A crime scene with one suspect, who ironically happens to be an avid murder-mystery book lover. What are the odds there?

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba seeks to unravel it all. Rani, (Taapsee) who marries a small-town boy Rishabh, (Vikrant Massey) is a distraught housewife who finds herself at the center of her husband's mysterious death.

Add to that, an extramarital affair with the hunk-of-the-town Neel Tripathi (Harshvardhan Rane) puts her right on the police's radar.

And yet, she doesn't shy away from expressing her love and adulation for her favourite crime novelist Dinesh Tripathi when being questioned by the cops.

It appears to be a perfect crime of passion. But is the case an open and shut one, or is there more to the story?

Find out on Netflix come July 2. For now, you can check out the trailer right here.