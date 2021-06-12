STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hotstar Specials’ series 'Grahan' to premiere on June 24

'Grahan' is produced by Jar Pictures and directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Grahan'.

A still from 'Grahan'.

By Express News Service

Hotstar Specials’ series Grahan will stream from June 24. Inspired by Satya Vyas’ novel Chaurasi, the show follows two interlinked stories in the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In the present day, actors Pawan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain play a father-daughter pair. Meanwhile, Anshuman Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi revive the 80s in this drama-mystery.

Grahan is produced by Jar Pictures and directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.

Ranjan had made his directorial debut with Bamfaad (2020).The series also features actors Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman in pivotal roles.

Actor Pavan Malhotra said, “Grahan to me symbolizes many things — an innocent love story, a riveting mystery, a complex web of emotions, but most importantly it is the search for the truth. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of many movies and TV shows in my career, but this one is really special to me because of its strong narrative.”

Zoya Hussain added, “Grahan is about an emotional turmoil when an investigation gets too personal; viewers will see the story unfold from my character Amrita’s lens.

The interpersonal dynamics of all characters, the treatment and the nuanced writing is what makes it starkly different than any other digital show.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grahan Chaurasi Hotstar Specials Grahan Web Series
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp