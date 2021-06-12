Hotstar Specials’ series 'Grahan' to premiere on June 24

By Express News Service

Hotstar Specials’ series Grahan will stream from June 24. Inspired by Satya Vyas’ novel Chaurasi, the show follows two interlinked stories in the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In the present day, actors Pawan Malhotra and Zoya Hussain play a father-daughter pair. Meanwhile, Anshuman Pushkar and Wamiqa Gabbi revive the 80s in this drama-mystery.

Grahan is produced by Jar Pictures and directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner.

Ranjan had made his directorial debut with Bamfaad (2020).The series also features actors Teekam Joshi and Sahidur Rahman in pivotal roles.

Actor Pavan Malhotra said, “Grahan to me symbolizes many things — an innocent love story, a riveting mystery, a complex web of emotions, but most importantly it is the search for the truth. I have been fortunate enough to be a part of many movies and TV shows in my career, but this one is really special to me because of its strong narrative.”

Zoya Hussain added, “Grahan is about an emotional turmoil when an investigation gets too personal; viewers will see the story unfold from my character Amrita’s lens.

The interpersonal dynamics of all characters, the treatment and the nuanced writing is what makes it starkly different than any other digital show.”