Shot 'Paani Paani' over two days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat: Jacqueline Fernandez

The collage is of behind-the-scenes moments that went into the making of the song, composed by Badshah and sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez says she shot for her new music video "Paani paani" over two days in the blazing heat of Rajasthan. The actress made the revelation along with an Instagram collage post on Friday.

"We shot #PAANIPAANI over 2 days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat but still this team made it so easy! Love you guys," she wrote as the caption.

The track marks the second collaboration between Badshah and Jacqueline after last year's controversial but popular "Genda phool".

The song, set in Jaisalmer, released on June 8 and currently has 26,161,055 views and 420K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Comments

