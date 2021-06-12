STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stunt-master Ravi Varma prepares for his first Bollywood directorial venture

Ravi Varma is waiting for the industry to reopen and resume work with other projects as a stunt choreographer.

Stunt-master Ravi Varma

By Express News Service

Ravi Varma, a well-known stunt director in Bollywood and south film industries, turned director with Rustum starring Shivarajkumar.

Now, the stunt choreographer-turned director is working on a script for his second directorial venture, which will feature a B-Town actor in the lead.

Ravi Varma revealed the latest project even as he is busy doing his bit for numerous artists and technicians who are hit by the lockdown.

“I have donated over 650 food packages to a few departments of the film industry - mainly for the stuntmen - and people who serve in various departments of cinema, ” he mentioned. The Rustum director said that he has been working on a couple of scripts during the second lockdown, and they are almost ready.

“I am planning to do it as a Hindi film and am currently approaching various production houses. Once things are finalised, I will fix the actors for the project, he reveals, adding, “People in Bollywood are aware of my style of stunt choreography. However, my second film will be a bit different from that. It is going to be an out-andout entertainer with all the commercial elements.”

Ravi Varma, who has worked with south Indian actors like Puneeth, Darshan, Shivarajkumar, Sudeep, Vikram, and Vishal, among others is no stranger to Bollywood actors. He has also worked with many B-Town stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Vidyuth Jamwal.

“This is just my new experiment in another industry,” he says.

Meanwhile, Ravi Varma is waiting for the industry to reopen and resume work with other projects as a stunt choreographer.

“Apart from a few films in Kannada, I have signed in to choreograph stunts for actors Vishal and Nani for their respective projects. I am also working on two Hindi web series,” he says.

