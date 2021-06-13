Hot on OTT: From 'Sherni' to 'Elite', here's a list of web series, movies for you to stream this week

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Here's a look at highlight films, shows and series that are scheduled to drop in the digital space this week.

KHWABON KE PARINDEY, Season 1 (Series on Voot, June 14)

Cast: Asha Negi, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe, Tushar Sharma; Direction: Tapasvi Mehta

The drama series is about three friends and a stranger, and unfolds in Australia. It is a story of realisations in life through a journey of love, friendship, hope, despair, joys and sorrows.

THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH, Season 1, (Series on Voot, June 14)

Cast: Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Megan Follows, Ian Duff; Created by: Jeffrey Paul King

When the greedy ways of a mining company starts destroying a town, high school teacher Sarah Cooper unearths an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence.

WORKIN' MOMS, Season 5 (Series on Netflix series, June 15)

Cast: Catherine Reitman, Dani Kind, Juno Rinaldi, Jessalyn Wanlim; Created by: Catherine Reitman

Season five of the popular Canadian sitcom, created by Catherine Reitman, brings back Reitman along with co-stars Jessalyn Wanlim, Dani Kind and Juno Rinaldi as the working mom buddies who face a new set of challenges.

LET'S EAT, Season 1 (Series on Netflix series, June 15)

Cast: Apinya Sakuljaroensuk; Mawin Taweephol; Direction: Sarawut Wichiensarn

Not to be confused with the hit Korean show of the same name, this Thai show is a new rom-com about a food-blogging insurance agent who meets an old school friend and soon becomes her sidekick.

RHYME TIME TOWN, Season 2 (Series on Netflix, June 15)

Voice cast: Annabelle Westenholz-Smith, Luke Amis; Developed by: Dan Berlinka

The popular children's animation show returns in its seacond season. The pre-school series is about Daisy and Cole who solve problems in a town full of nursery rhyme characters.

THE SILVER SKATES (Film on Netflix, June 16)

Cast: Fedor Fedotov, Sofya Priss, Kirill Zaytsev; Direction: Michael Lockshin

The Russian period adventure film is inspired by "Romeo And Juliet" and the novel "Hans Brinker, Or The Silver Skates". Set in Saint Petersburg during the winter of 1899it tells the story of romance that blooms between Matvey the courier and Alisa the aristocrat.

PENGUIN TOWN, Season 1 (Series on Netflix, June 16)

Documentary Series set in South Africa, where an endangered group of penguins flock to find mates, raise families and mix with the locals.

KATLA (Series on Netflix; June 17)

Cast: Guorun Yr Eyfjoro, Iris Tanja Flygenring; Created by: Sigurjón Kjartansson and Baltasar Kormakur

The Icelandic sci-fi thriller series is about how a catastrophic eruption of the sub-glacial volcano Katla turns a nearby community's world upside down as mysteries begin to emerge from the ice.

SHERNI (film on Amazon Prime Video, June 18)

Cast: Vidya Balan, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena; Direction: Amit Masurkar

'Newton' director Amit Masurkar presents Vidya Balan as as a forest officer who must lead a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress, while battling intense obstacles and pressures, both natural and man-made.

JAGAME THANDIRAM (Film of Netflix, June 18)

Cast: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo; Direction: Karthik Subbaraj

The Tamil action thriller is about a clever gangster who is hired by a crime lord to take down a dangerous rival.

LUCA (Film on Disney+ Hotstar, June 18)

Voice cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman; Direction: Enrico Casarosa

Pixar's new animation film is set in the 1950s, in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. A young boy Luca shares adventures with his new best friend Alberto. They are hiding a secret from each other -- they are both sea monsters.

ELITE, Season 4 (Series on Netflix, June 18)

Cast: Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Danna Paola; Created by: Carlos Montero

Season four of the Spanish suspense drama series is about a group of middle-class students who have an altercation with their wealthy and influential classmates in the elite school they enrol, which leads to a horrific murder.

THE RATIONAL LIFE, Season 1 (Series on Netflix, June 18)

Cast: Bao Wen Jin; Calvin Li, Lan Qin; Direction: Hsu Fu Chun

The Chinese romantic drama series is about a career-driven young woman balancing workplace tension with a love triangle and a nagging mother at home.

A FAMILY (Film on Netflix, June 18)

Cast: Go Ayano, Naoyuki Fernandez, Hayato Ichihara; Direction: Michihito Fujii

The Japanese action drama is about Kenji, whose father died from using a stimulant drug, followimng which he joins a crime syndicate and Kenji discovers a new concept of the family.

MOUCHAK (Series on Hoichoi, June 18)

Cast: Monami Ghosh, Kanchan Mallick, Sourav Chatterjee, Apratim Chatterjee; Direction: Sayantan Ghosal

The Bengali comedy series marks the OTT debut of popular television star Monami Ghosh, as the friendly neighbourhood 'boudi' or sister-in-law.

EL CORAZON DE SERGIO RAMOS: LA LEYENDA DE SERGIO RAMOS (Series on Amazon Prime, June 18)

Documentary series on Spain and Real Madrid captain, the legendary defender Sergio Ramos. The series narrates the incredible story of the football superstar who has garnered popularity the world over.

CHIVAS: EL REBENO SAGRADO, Season 1 (Series on Amazon Prime Video; June 18)

A documentary series for Latin American football buffs, about the unforgettable season of Mexico's homegrown club, the Chivas of Guadalajara, as it resurrects the legendary team after five consecutive seasons of failure.

NEVERTHELESS, Season 1 (Series on Netflix, June 19)

Cast: Song Kang, Han So-hee; Direction: Kim Ga-ram

The Korean teenybopper drama is about a cynical youngster who is drawn into a friends-with-benefits arrangement by his flirtatious art school classmate.