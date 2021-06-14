STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar slams fake media reports of slashing fees for 'Bell Bottom'

'Bell Bottom' was the first major Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming film marks Vaani's first collaboration with Khiladi Kumar.

Published: 14th June 2021

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bell Bottom'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar has yet again proved that he is the master of giving the most savage replies when it comes to exposing fake news about him.

On Monday, a media outlet reported that Vashu Bhagnani, the producer of the upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom', had requested Akshay to reduce his fees by Rs 30 crores for the film and the actor had agreed for the same.

However, denying the rumours and slamming the self-woven story, Akshay re-tweeted the report and wrote, "What waking up to FAKE Scoops feels like!"

Soon after his reply, Akshay's fans chimed into the comments section and appreciated the actor for calling out the fake story.

"Guruji se panga nhi," one fan wrote. While another said, "This tweet is like solid flying kick by @akshaykumar on a face of fake scoop, love you sir".

Meanwhile, 'Bell Bottom', which was set to get a theatrical release on May 28, this year was postponed and the new release date has not been announced by the makers yet.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the forthcoming film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Adil Hussain in lead roles.

'Bell Bottom', a spy thriller, will feature Akshay playing the role of a RAW agent. It is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani will play Akshay's wife in the film.

'Bell Bottom' was the first major Bollywood film to start and finish its shooting during the coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming film marks Vaani's first collaboration with Khiladi Kumar.

Apart from 'Bell Bottom', Akshay has a flurry of projects in his kitty including 'Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion'. (ANI)

