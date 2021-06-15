STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bellbottom' to release theatrically on July 27

The espionage thriller was earlier set to hit the theatres on April 2 2021 but was delayed after the theatres were shut amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 15th June 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Cast of 'Bellbottom'

Cast of 'Bellbottom' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday announced that his upcoming film "Bellbottom" will arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 27. The espionage thriller was earlier set to hit the theatres on April 2 2021, however it was delayed after the theatres were shut amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatres still are closed in many parts of the country. Kumar (53) announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July," he wrote alongside the film's poster.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, from a script penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez, the film is set in the 1980s and is about one of India's forgotten heroes. Also starring Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, "Bellbottom" was the first mainstream Hindi movie to be shot and completed during the pandemic last year.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Bellbottom Bellbottom release Vaani Kapoor Huma Qureshi Lara Dutta Jackky Bhagnani
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp