STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Team 'Lagaan' reunites for Netflix India YouTube special as film celebrates 20th anniversary

The actor-producer, who also headlined the film, said the team 'broke our backs' while making 'Lagaan', but their hearts were full of joy.

Published: 15th June 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Lagaan'

A still from 'Lagaan'

By PTI

MUMBAI: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of "Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India", the cast and crew of the period sports drama are coming together for a reunion special. The reunion titled "Chale Chalo Lagaan - Once Upon an Impossible Dream" will soon start streaming on Netflix India's YouTube channel, the streamer said in a release on Tuesday.

The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan. The actor-producer, who also headlined the film, said the team "broke our backs" while making "Lagaan", but their hearts were full of joy.

"'Lagaan' has showered us all with so much love. I am so grateful to all my fellow travellers on this magical journey. Starting with Ashu and his team of writers, the entire cast and crew, all our partners, our distributors, my seniors from the film industry who lent their wholehearted support, the exhibition sector, and most importantly, our audience, I can't thank all of you enough.

ALSO READ| The dream of Lagaan

"'Lagaan' is something I am extremely grateful for and I will always cherish every memory of this ongoing journey. It is also so wonderful to see that the journey of 'Lagaan' continues, and I am really looking forward to reconnecting with the 'Lagaan' gang thanks to this initiative by Netflix," the actor-producer said in a statement.

"Lagaan" was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim. Gowariker said it was his "ultimate dream" to create something which will linger in the audience's mind and "Lagaan" made that possible.

"That it would be appreciated 20 years down the line is something that is unimaginable. It is overwhelming for me as well as the entire team of the film that this dream became a reality. 'Lagaan' is the story of people coming together and standing united against all odds. Today, through this special with Netflix, we gather here and celebrate what the people truly believed in, making it an immensely proud moment," the director added.

ALSO READ| 20 years of Lagaan: 'I aimed for the sky', says director Ashutosh Gowariker

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said the streaming platform is excited to bring the team of "Lagaan" together. "'Lagaan' is one of the most iconic creations of Indian cinema. It is an epic tale that won hearts everywhere and showed the brilliance of Indian storytelling on the global stage. It's an honour for Netflix to celebrate 20 years of 'Lagaan' with the incredible team behind this film. We're excited that this powerful and inspirational story continues to entertain audiences around the world with Netflix," Shergill added.

The film also starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Shrivallabh Vyas, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia, Javed Khan, A K Hangal, Amin Gazi among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lagaan Netflix Chale Chalo Lagaan Ashutosh Gowariker Aamir Khan
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp