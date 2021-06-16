STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legendary writer duo Salim-Javed to reunite for documentary 'Angry Young Men'

Salim-Javed’s partnership defined the 70s era of Hindi cinema. They were known for revitalizing our mainstream blockbusters, combining high drama with social themes.

(L) Salim Khan, (R) Javed Akhtar. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are reuniting for a documentary on their legendary association. Titled Angry Young Men, the documentary will be directed by Namrata Rao.

It is being produced as a joint venture under the banners of Salman Khan (Salman Khan Films), Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti (Tiger Baby Films).

Salim-Javed’s partnership defined the 70s era of Hindi cinema. They were known for revitalizing our mainstream blockbusters, combining high drama with social themes. They introduced ‘The Angry Young Man’ archetype popularized by Amitabh Bachchan’s characters. Some of their most celebrated films include Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Trishul, Don and others.

After a long association, the duo split up in the early 80s. Javed Akhtar went on to pursue his career as independent lyricist and screenwriter while Salim Khan wrote a few more movies till the nineties. His last solo credit (story) is on the 1996 film Dil Tera Diwana.

Javed Akhtar is the father of director Zoya Akhtar and actor-director Farhan Akhtar. Salim Khan is the father of Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. He also has two daughters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma.

