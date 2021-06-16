STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trip to parents' home is a visit into one's childhood: Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra shared a nostalgic post after a trip to her parents' home, recalling the lotus stem prepared by her mother as magical.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tisca Chopra shared a nostalgic post on Wednesday after a trip to her parents' home, recalling the lotus stem prepared by her mother as magical.

"Love and Lotus Stems A trip to the parents home is a visit into one's childhood .. Familiar bartans, old bedsheets (that have now become kitchen rags) and of course the passage of one's own life scattered over their walls proudly .. pictures of my graduation, my first magazine cover, a poster of an of a forgotten film.. But what causes my heart to dance is how mothers will always be mothers .. they want to feed you, slogging away in the kitchen wanting to share their secret recipes, that never turn out the same," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"All mums believe that any troubles you may have will vanish by consuming their haath ka khaana .. and somehow, they do vanish .. because adult troubles fade as you become a kid again, get pampered again..

Anyway, I've always believed my mum's Lotus Stems are magical.." the actress-author-filmmaker added.

She asked netizens about their favourite item prepared by mom. She wrote: "What does your mum make doe you that never tastes the same anywhere else? Do share in the comments below.."

