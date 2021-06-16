STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, known for 'Ramayan', dies at 98

Published: 16th June 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 11:17 AM

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, best known for featuring in films like "Cha Cha Cha", and "Surang", and playing the role of Arya Sumant on the popular TV serial "Ramayan", passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments. He was 98.

Chandrashekhar breathed his last around 7 am at his residence here, his son and producer Ashok Shekhar told PTI.

"He passed away in his sleep in the presence of family, the way he wanted. He had no health issues, it was just his age. He lived a good life," Shekhar said.

The veteran actor's last rites will be held at Juhu's Pawan Hans crematorium in the evening, he added.

Born in Hyderabad, Chandrashekhar started out as a junior artiste in the film industry in the early 1950s, before bagging his first film in the leading role with V Shantaram's "Surang" in 1954.

He went on to star in movies including "Kavi", "Mastana", "Basant Bahaar", "Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal", and "Barsaat Ki Raat".

In 1964, he made his production and directorial debut with "Cha Cha Cha", featuring veteran actor Helen in her first leading role.

In 1987, Chandrashekhar starred as Arya Sumant, King Dasharatha's prime minister on the DD mythological show "Ramayan", directed by Ramanand Sagar.

Chandrashekhar, who appeared in more than 250 movies throughout his career till the early 1990s, also briefly assisted writer-filmmaker Gulzar between 1972-1976 on his directorials like "Parichay", "Koshish", "Achanak", "Aandhi", "Khushboo" and "Mausam".

The veteran actor is survived by three children.

