Actress Bhagyashree opens up about her mom's fight against several health issues

Published: 17th June 2021 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bhagyashree. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Bhagyashree on Thursday penned a lengthy post sharing how her mother battled Covid and underwent heart and spine surgery.

"The last year has been a difficult one for all of us. For my mom.. it was was battling with Covid19, getting a knee surgery done. With various underlying health issues like diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, osteoporosis and more, it was a cause for worry."

"But having successfully crossed the big ones: a heart and spine surgery, she was mentally strong and prepared," she wrote on Instagram, adding a video clip of her mother trying to walk after getting her surgery done.

Bhagyashree wants people to take inspiration from her mother's stoy in these trying times.

"I had to share this with you only to inspire everyone out there to never give up on taking care of yourself. Mom has always said learn from me and my mistakes... ' I did not understand or prioritize my health but you should always be conscious of what you eat, make sure you exercise regularly, sleep on time and hydrate without fail.'  Her words ring true as I absorb them into my everyday life. Hope they do the same for you. Be healthy. #believeinyourself #believeachieveinspire," she added.

Fans and her friends from the film industry thanked Bhagyashree for sharing such inspiring post.

"So inspiring. Thanks for sharing...Sending healing, power and prayers," a user commented.

"Amazing. May she recover soon," another user wrote.

Reacting to the post, actor Bhumika Chawla commented: "So true."

Bhagyashree is best known for making her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 1989 flm 'Maine Pyar Kiya.' She is a complete fitness enthusiast and her social media is a proof of the fact.

She often posts informational videos and pictures on her Instagram account where she talks about the importance of good health. 

