STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar spends a memorable day with BSF personnel

The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a series of photos from his visit to the LoC, where he interacted and even shook a leg with the BSF soldiers.

Published: 17th June 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday paid a visit to the 'bravehearts' of the Border Security Force (BSF)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday paid a visit to the 'bravehearts' of the Border Security Force (BSF) (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday paid a visit to the "bravehearts" of the Border Security Force (BSF) and spent a memorable day with them.

The 'Mission Mangal' actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a series of photos from his visit to the LoC, where he interacted and even shook a leg with the BSF soldiers.

Along with the photos, Akshay tweeted, "Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience... meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect."

Dressed in a camouflage print hoodie and pants, the actor looked dashing as ever. He rounded up his dapper look with a cap, white sneakers and cool shades. While in one of the pictures, Akshay can be seen striking a pose with the BSF personnel in front of a chopper, in another one he is seen shaking a leg with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Apart from 'Ram Setu', the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including 'Housefull 5', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar BSF
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp