Alia Bhatt gets nostalgic as 'Udta Punjab' turns five

"5 years of 'Udta Punjab'," she captioned the post, wherein 'Ik Kudi' song from the film can be heard in the background.

Published: 17th June 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhat in a still from 'Udta Punjab'

By ANI

MUMBAI: 'Udta Punjab', a noted Hindi film, completed five years on Thursday. Actor Alia Bhatt, who played the role of Bihari migrant in the multi-starrer movie, took to Instagram Story and shared a throwback video featuring several moments of her character from the film.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, 'Udta Punjab' also stars Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie revolves around drug abuse by the youth in the state of Punjab.

It wasn't easy for makers to release the film. They had faced several hurdles. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded a total of 89 cuts, forcing producers to move to the Bombay High Court.

In the end, the decision came in favour of the makers. The Bombay High Court had directed the CBFC to issue an 'A' certificate to the movie with the deletion of one scene and a modified disclaimer.

Ekta Kapoor, who was one of the co-producers of the film, also took a stroll down memory lane.

Recalling the hardships, Ekta wrote: " Censor issues and then the film leaked ! The maximum stress I had was that year ! Second film that leaked was a month later !! Both stuck at the censors ! Five flops and being called the 'poster girl of misfortune' by my favourite director ...I think the only professional high point was the love #udtapunjab got."

