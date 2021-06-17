Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms starts vaccination drive for staff

By PTI

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms, one of the leading production houses in Bollywood, on Thursday commenced a vaccination drive to inoculate all its staff members.

The drive aims to vaccinate 600-800 employees of Balaji Telefilms, ALTBalaji and Balaji Motion Pictures Private Limited.

It was held at two centres, the Balaji house and Killick Nixon Studios, here.

The programme will cover two shots of the vaccine for "all their on-roll and off-roll staff", the Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led company said in a statement.

"As an organisation, we have always believed that our people are our biggest assets, and we'll continue to look out for them."

"The team at Balaji will ensure that the vaccination drive is a convenient process for one and all abiding by all the required government protocols," Zulfiqar Khan, Group COO, Balaji Telefilms said.

The vaccination drive was held in association with Jaslok Hospital.

Last week, production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) began the first phase of their vaccination drive, with the aim to inoculate at least 4000 workers of the Hindi film industry.

It has pledged to vaccinate 30,000 registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Besides YRF, producer Sajid Nadiadwala also held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families of his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Earlier this month, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, began their vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews.

Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also announced that they would be organising free vaccine drives for their members.