Pen Studios confirm line-up of theatrical releases

With the uncertainty prevailing among makers of films on whether they can be released in theatres during the current circumstances, Pen Studios has confirmed a slate of theatrical releases. In a tweet, the production banner confirmed that five of their upcoming big-budget projects will be releasing on the big screen.

The films include the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, John Abraham’s Attack, SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and the Hindi remake of Anniyan starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Shankar.

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will be the first release from the line-up. The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta will release on 27th July 2021. While it was earlier rumoured that Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi might take the OTT route, the announcement has confirmed that it will also be a theatrical release. Reports also suggest that John Abraham’s Attack might hit the screens on 13th August. Meanwhile, Shankar’s remake of his 2005 Tamil film Anniyan, is yet to go on floors.

RRR release Pen Studios
